Outdoor Pics With Tess: Catch of a lifetime

Marion Tucker, a retired outdoor educator, made the catch of a lifetime at Anderson Pond at Events Park in Broken Arrow. If you have a fishing, hunting, or outdoor snapshot you'd like to see featured here, send it to Tess Maune on Facebook.

By: Tess Maune

-

Marion Tucker, a retired outdoor educator, made the catch of a lifetime at Anderson Pond at Events Park in Broken Arrow.

Tucker reeled in a rare golden trout weighing 3 pounds and measuring 18 inches long.

She said she has already ordered a replica to commemorate the special catch.

Each year, the state stocks several ponds with trout, including Anderson Pond at Events Park.

If you have a fishing, hunting, or outdoor snapshot you’d like to see featured, send it to Tess Maune on Facebook.