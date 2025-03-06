Outdoor Pics With Tess: Catch of a lifetime

Thursday, March 6th 2025, 5:15 am

By: Tess Maune


BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -

Tucker reeled in a rare golden trout weighing 3 pounds and measuring 18 inches long.

She said she has already ordered a replica to commemorate the special catch.

Each year, the state stocks several ponds with trout, including Anderson Pond at Events Park.

Tess Maune is an Oklahoma girl through and through. Born and raised in El Reno, she always dreamed of one day working as a reporter. Tess joined News On 6 in March 2012.

