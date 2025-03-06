Outdoor Pics With Tess: Catch of a lifetime

Thursday, March 6th 2025, 5:15 am
Marion Tucker, a retired outdoor educator, made the catch of a lifetime at Anderson Pond at Events Park in Broken Arrow.
Tucker reeled in a rare golden trout weighing 3 pounds and measuring 18 inches long.
She said she has already ordered a replica to commemorate the special catch.
Each year, the state stocks several ponds with trout, including Anderson Pond at Events Park.
