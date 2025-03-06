P.J. Sosko talks about creative projects and growth of 'Sandbox' at Circle Cinema

Actor and podcaster P.J. Sosko discusses his latest projects, including his growing podcast Sittin' W/ The Sosk, upcoming film roles, and the continued success of his creative event, Sandbox, at Circle Cinema in Tulsa.

By: Brooke Cox

Actor and podcaster P.J. Sosko is back to talk about his growing creative endeavors, including the success of his podcast, Sittin' With The Sosk, and his long-running project, The Sandbox, at Circle Cinema.

Sosko, who moved to Tulsa during the pandemic, has seen his acting career take off with numerous roles in upcoming films. These include The Last Rodeo, featuring Mykelti Williams and Neil McDonough, and In Fortune Shadow, starring Theo Epstein and Jackie Earl Haley. Additionally, Sosko's recent work on Netflix's Mo season two has garnered positive reviews.

Image Provided By: P.J. Sosko

Meanwhile, his independent film projects continue to gain recognition. Titles like Just The Janitor, Flint, and Fools Gold have won awards at festivals across the country. Sosko has also earned accolades for his short film Stuck in Muskogee and continues to work on new pieces like Entering The Fray, Claus & Effect, and Becoming Harry.

The Sandbox: A Creative Hub

Sosko's Sandbox project, a curated evening of cold readings, continues to thrive in Tulsa. The event, modeled after a New York City tradition, allows writers to present 10 pages of new material to a group of actors and peers. After a quick review, the pieces are read aloud in front of the audience.

Originally inspired by the 25 years Sosko spent with the New York City company Naked Angels, Sandbox has quickly grown into a supportive and creative environment for writers, actors, and collaborators alike. The next Sandbox event will take place on March 18 at Circle Cinema, followed by future events on April 15 and May 13.

New Developments and Future Plans

Sosko has big plans for the upcoming Sandbox evening. The event, which will move into a theater space at Circle Cinema for the first time on March 18, will also feature a performance slot for a singer-songwriter, something Sosko says was inspired by his love for music. He hopes the collaboration will bring new energy to the evening and provide a platform for more artistic voices.

Attendees can expect spontaneous creativity and an atmosphere that encourages collaboration. Writers have the chance to hear their work aloud, while actors can experiment with material in real-time. Sosko’s goal is to create a space where artists can come together, share their work, and build lasting connections within the community.

Upcoming Events

March 18: Writers arrive at 6:45 p.m., actors arrive at 7 p.m., readings begin at 7:30 p.m. April 15 and May 13 follow in the coming months.

Stay Connected

For more information about Sittin’ W/ The Sosk and P.J. Sosko's projects, visit:

