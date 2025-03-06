Discovery Lab exhibit explores the science of BMX

Discovery Lab in Tulsa is opening a new exhibit called 'Riders Ready: The Science of BMX.' It is a STEM-focused BMX exhibit with hands-on and educational activities.

By: Alyssa Miller

-

Discovery Lab in Tulsa is opening a new exhibit called 'Riders Ready: The Science of BMX.' The exhibit was created in partnership with the children's museum, USA BMX Foundation, and the Hardesty Family Foundation.

It is a science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) focused BMX exhibit with hands-on activities throughout.

The science behind BMX

'Riders Ready: The Science of BMX' explores the science behind BMX in a fun and engaging way. Speed, energy, balance, and friction are just a few principles of the science of BMX. Discovery Lab said understanding this science helps riders race faster, land better tricks, and have more fun on their bikes.

Chief Operating Officer & Deputy Director at Discovery Lab, Lynnsey Childress-Wimp said, "Everything from the geology and earth science that goes into creating the dirt track that the riders ride on to the momentum and force that is needed for freestyle riders to do a manual trick, all of that involves STEM in some way."

Interactive experiences

Within the 2,000 square foot exhibit are several hands-on activities that connect engineering, physics, and mechanics to the sport of BMX. "There is a lot of engineering that goes into building the track and getting the obstacles going the right way," said Childress-Wimp. "There are specialty tools that you use to put the bike together, riders have to think about their gear ratio and their handlebars, even their pedals and the seat, there is so much that goes into it that connects right back to the engineering and design process."

'Riders Ready: The Science of BMX' is designed to spark curiosity through interactive experiences that explore:

How helmets work Why gear ratios matter The sights and sounds of a BMX starting gate The optimal soil composition for a BMX track Building a bike with different parts and materials Balancing a freestyle bike Track design fundamentals Using tools to repair a bike

Exhibit grand opening

'Riders Ready: The Science of BMX' will officially open to the public on Friday, March 7 with a ribbon cutting at 2 p.m. Olympian and BMX Pro Cameron Wood will be in attendance to take photos and sign autographs.

Childress-Wimp said, "We know that when you leave these walls we want you to continue talking about your experience here and if you have really enjoyed the BMX exhibit, we hope that you will check out the BMX track in downtown Tulsa, too."

The exhibit will be in Tulsa until next summer and then will go on a nationwide tour stopping at children's museums and science centers across the country. The traveling exhibit is expected to entertain and educate more than one million visitors during its tour.

Discovery Lab is at 3123 Riverside Dr. and is open Mondays from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about the exhibit or memberships, visit their website.