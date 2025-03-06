Q&A: Drug overdose deaths declining, but challenges remain

The CDC reports a 24% decline in drug overdose deaths from October 2023 to September 2024, driven by naloxone distribution, expanded treatment programs, and community outreach, including efforts by Grand Mental Health in Tulsa.

By: Autumn Bracey

The CDC reports a significant drop in drug overdose deaths across the United States. From October 2023 to September 2024, overdose deaths declined by about 24%, from approximately 114,000 in the previous year to around 87,000.

Q: What factors are contributing to this decline in overdose deaths?

A: Health officials attribute the decrease to several key factors, including increased distribution of naloxone. It’s a medication that can reverse overdoses, expanded substance abuse treatment programs, and prevention initiatives.

Q: How is Grand Mental Health in Tulsa helping to address the overdose crisis in Oklahoma?

A: Grand Mental Health, in Tulsa, is actively working to combat the crisis by focusing on community partnerships and outreach. Kimberly Crowell from Grand Mental Health says the organization’s outreach teams work with homeless encampments and local communities to help people access treatment.

Q: What role does methamphetamine play in overdose deaths in Oklahoma?

A: Methamphetamine remains one of the leading causes of overdose deaths in Oklahoma. According to Crowell, about 3 out of 5 overdose deaths in the state are linked to meth use, continuing to be a significant issue in the region.

Q: What are the key components of Grand Mental Health's approach to addiction treatment?

A: Grand Mental Health is a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic, providing comprehensive care through partnerships with the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. They offer treatment to individuals, even those without insurance, and work to reduce the stigma around substance use disorders.

Q: How is stigma affecting people’s willingness to seek help for addiction?

A: Kimberly Crowell believes that reducing stigma around addiction is crucial in encouraging people to seek treatment. She advocates for treating addiction the same way as any other health issue, emphasizing that everyone should have access to the care they need without fear of judgment.

Q: What does Grand Mental Health’s outreach look like in the community?

A: Outreach teams at Grand Mental Health are focused on bringing resources to vulnerable populations, especially those in homeless encampments. They also provide Narcan as part of their harm reduction services to help prevent overdoses.

Q: Does Grand Mental Health offer resources for those who need transportation to treatment?

A: Yes, Grand Mental Health helps with transportation for individuals who need treatment but do not have access to a ride, ensuring people can get the care they need, no matter their circumstances.

Q: What else is being done to ensure continued progress in reducing overdose deaths?

A: Crowell stresses continued investments from the state and the CDC are essential to maintain and further reduce overdose deaths. She also highlights the importance of sustained community partnerships and access to urgent recovery services, such as the 24/7 care provided by Grand Mental Health’s Urgent Recovery Centers.