Silver Alert issued for 55-year-old woman

Thursday, March 6th 2025, 11:30 am
The Okmulgee Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman last seen in Okmulgee.
Police say 55-year-old Tracy McKillip was last seen possibly driving a blue 2005 Chevy Impala with Oklahoma license plate GML089.
McKillip was last seen wearing black jogging pants, a mint green T-shirt, a dark blue jacket, and gray and black Skechers shoes.
According to police, McKillip has several serious medical conditions.
Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.
March 6th, 2025
March 7th, 2025
February 7th, 2025
March 7th, 2025
March 7th, 2025
March 7th, 2025