Silver Alert issued for 55-year-old woman

The Okmulgee Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman last seen in Okmulgee.

Thursday, March 6th 2025, 11:30 am

By: Brooke Cox


The Okmulgee Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman last seen in Okmulgee.

Police say 55-year-old Tracy McKillip was last seen possibly driving a blue 2005 Chevy Impala with Oklahoma license plate GML089.

McKillip was last seen wearing black jogging pants, a mint green T-shirt, a dark blue jacket, and gray and black Skechers shoes.

According to police, McKillip has several serious medical conditions.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 6th, 2025

March 7th, 2025

March 7th, 2025

February 7th, 2025

Top Headlines

March 7th, 2025

March 7th, 2025

March 7th, 2025

March 7th, 2025