Silver Alert issued for 55-year-old woman

The Okmulgee Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman last seen in Okmulgee.

By: Brooke Cox

Police say 55-year-old Tracy McKillip was last seen possibly driving a blue 2005 Chevy Impala with Oklahoma license plate GML089.

McKillip was last seen wearing black jogging pants, a mint green T-shirt, a dark blue jacket, and gray and black Skechers shoes.

According to police, McKillip has several serious medical conditions.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.