Watch: SGA after Thunder win over Memphis

Thunder now with 8 wins in a row over Memphis after 3rd quarter rally.

By: Jeremie Poplin

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after OKC defeats Memphis 120-103 "It feels like for the first time in a long time, we like strung together, like some good stretches. We haven't been the greatest since All-Star break defensively and I think we put it together tonight on both ends of the floor, and we beat a pretty good team because of it." Play of Jaylin Williams Yeah, we have so many guys that come in whenever their numbers called, like just to highlight the one who was really special tonight, like Jaylin Williams, he's playing good ball. He naturally has a lesser role. He understands it. His attitude doesn't change. His effort doesn't change. Who he is doesn't change for the team. Some nights he plays, some nights he doesn't play. Some nights he gets told he's not gonna play and just gets thrown in and plays. And then to have a masterpiece of a game like he did tonight was so big. It's like, guys in my position, like... Not take it for granted, but like you'll never understand how hard how hard that is to not have security and like every night. I know I'm gonna play 35 minutes I'm gonna shoot 20 shots like no matter what and to not have that and still be steady as rock is, it's special and we're lucky to have a guy like that. He was who he was tonight, and it's the reason why we've been a good team all year. On being 51-11 overall That does sound crazy. I didn't really realize that. Yeah, it's impressive. It just goes to show when you work hard. You have the right intentions, you keep your head down and you don't worry about things you can't control. You can look up and be in an impressive spot and I think that's what we've done. We've focused on us inside the building, try to get better every day, every game and we look up and 51 and 11.