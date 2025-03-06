Coordinating Care for Seniors: Life PACE Program Offers Transportation and Adult Day Health Services

The Life PACE program in Tulsa coordinates medical appointments, transportation, and adult day health services for caregivers of seniors.

By: Reagan Ledbetter

Cheryl Doyle with Life Senior Services joined News On 6 to talk about their Life Pace program.

"We coordinate all the appointments with all the doctors, and then we arrange transportation to every medical appointment. And then built into the program, if you have somebody that you'd like to come to the adult day health program, that's also covered in the program, so you can get some respite, some time for yourself," said Doyle.

The Life PACE program provides significant support for caregivers by:

Coordinating all medical records and appointments Arranging transportation to medical appointments Offering adult day health programs that give caregivers respite time Providing comprehensive care that reduces the daily stress of caring for an elderly loved one

The program allows caregivers to drop off their loved ones at adult day health centers or senior centers, giving them time for themselves while ensuring their elderly family members receive professional medical care and social interaction.

By handling medical logistics and offering transportation, PACE takes a substantial burden off caregivers' shoulders. The best way to get in touch with the program is at https://www.lifepace.org



