Suspect in Custody, Accused of Threatening Food Truck Worker with Gun

A suspect is in custody after allegedly threatening a food truck worker with a gun in Tulsa, leading to a police pursuit into Broken Arrow.

Thursday, March 6th 2025, 1:00 pm

By: David Prock


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa police say a suspect is in custody after allegedly threatening a woman with a gun near a food truck.

According to authorities, the suspect drove by the victim’s food truck near the Walmart at 68th St and S. Memorial Drive around 11 a.m. and pointed a firearm at her. Officers pursued the suspect into Broken Arrow, where they were eventually stopped near 8900 S. 161st East Avenue with assistance from the Broken Arrow Police Department.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released, remains in custody as the investigation continues.
