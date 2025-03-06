Thursday Afternoon Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz

Stephen Nehrenz is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Thursday and a preview of the weekend ahead. We could experience some storms on Saturday, but a significant warm-up is expected next week.

By: Stephen Nehrenz

