Thursday Afternoon Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Thursday and a preview of the weekend ahead. We could experience some storms on Saturday, but a significant warm-up is expected next week.
Thursday, March 6th 2025, 1:20 pm
Stephen Nehrenz
TULSA, Okla. -
