Thursday Afternoon Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz

Stephen Nehrenz is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Thursday and a preview of the weekend ahead. We could experience some storms on Saturday, but a significant warm-up is expected next week.

Thursday, March 6th 2025, 1:20 pm

By: Stephen Nehrenz


TULSA, Okla. -

Stephen Nehrenz
Most meteorologists you meet will tell you that they have been fascinated with weather since a young age. Stephen is no exception! Born and raised in Norman in the heart of tornado alley,

