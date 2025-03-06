3rd ranked Oklahoma State Wrestling in Tulsa for Big 12 Championships: where to watch, brackets

Tulsa hosts the Big 12 Championships on March 8-9 at the BOK Center

By: OSU Athletics

The No. 3 Oklahoma State wrestling team (13-1 overall, 9-0 Big 12) heads to Tulsa for the Big 12 Championships on March 8-9 at the BOK Center.

The Cowboys are looking to capture their 22nd Big 12 title, having finished the regular season with 13 wins out of 14 duals, including victories over 10 ranked teams, and a perfect conference record.

On the Air

You can catch all sessions of the Big 12 Championships on ESPN+ with Mike Leslie and Hardell Moore calling Sessions I, II, and III, while Mike Couzens and Rock Harrison will host the championship session on ESPNU on Sunday night. For live results and brackets, visit trackwrestling.com.

Championship Schedule

The Big 12 Championships will be held over four sessions across two days. Here’s the full schedule (all times CT):

Saturday, March 8

Session I: Preliminary & Quarterfinal Matches – 10:00 a.m. (ESPN+) Session II: Semifinal & Consolation Quarterfinal Matches – 5:00 p.m. (ESPN+)

Sunday, March 9

Session III: Consolation Semifinal & Placement Matches – 12:00 p.m. (ESPN+) Session IV: Championship Matches – 8:00 p.m. (ESPNU)





Cowboys at the Conference Championships

Oklahoma State has dominated the conference with 55 team titles and 296 individual championships. Since the formation of the Big 12 in 1997, the Cowboys have won 19 tournament titles, with eight of the first ten championships in the league’s history. Their nine consecutive titles from 2013 to 2021 set a conference record, marking one of the most successful stretches in Big 12 wrestling. OSU has also produced 121 individual Big 12 champions since the league's inception.

About the Cowboys

The 2024 season has ushered in a new era for Oklahoma State wrestling with the retirement of legendary coach John Smith and the hiring of David Taylor as the program’s eighth head coach. After a 13-1 dual-season record, including dominant performances at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational, the Cowboys have set their sights on postseason success. The team boasts a 46.0% bonus rate, the best since 1934, and features seven wrestlers ranked in the top six in their weight classes.

At the Big 12 Championships, the Cowboys will have the only lineup in the field with nine wrestlers seeded in the top four. Among the standout performers is national finalist Dustin Plott, who aims for his third conference title and enters the championships with a 15-3 record. Freshmen Dean Hamiti Jr. and Wyatt Hendrickson, both undefeated, are seeded No. 1 in their respective weight classes. Other key wrestlers include Troy Spratley and Tagen Jamison, ranked highly in the lighter weight classes, as well as veteran wrestlers like Luke Surber, Cameron Amine, and Caleb Fish.

Seeds and Matchups

Here are the Cowboys’ matchups for the Big 12 Championships (seed and opponent listed):

125: No. 4 Troy Spratley vs. Gage Walker (MIZZ, 11-9) 133: No. 4 Reece Witcraft* vs. No. 5 Kyle Burwick (NDSU, 21-10) -or- Tommy Maddox (WVU, 7-12) 141: No. 4 Tagen Jamison vs. Carter Nogle (AF, 14-12) 149: Teague Travis vs. No. 6 Paul Kelly (CBU, 16-6) 157: No. 2 Caleb Fish* vs. No. 7 James Conway (MIZZ, 16-13) -or- Michael Kilic (ASU, 5-14) 165: No. 3 Cameron Amine* vs. No. 6 Nicco Ruiz (ASU, 12-5) -or- Logan Fowler (AF, 8-6) 174: No. 1 Dean Hamiti Jr. vs. Carter Schmidt (CBU, 15-10) 184: No. 2 Dustin Plott vs. David Berkovich (CBU, 0-1) 197: No. 1 Luke Surber vs. Tayshaun Glover (NDSU, 6-13) HWT: No. 1 Wyatt Hendrickson vs. Antonio Ramos (AF, 12-15)



