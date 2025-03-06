Music Monday: Tige & Daniel Make Dave Go Viral

A humorous TikTok video of Dave Davis going viral after an unexpected spotlight during a Teams meeting reached 4.3 million views.

By: News On 6

Tige and Daniel from 98.5 The Bull joined us for Music Monday and discussed a viral TikTok video that originated from a company-wide Teams meeting.

The video features an amusing moment when Tige spotlighted Dave Davis during the meeting, causing Dave to humorously turn off his camera after realizing the spotlight was on him. The video has garnered an 4.3 million views on TikTok, highlighting the unexpected popularity of this entertaining moment.