'It's about getting the right people in here, building a winning culture': Jim Nagy on OU football

New Oklahoma Football GM Jim Nagy shares his vision for the first time in Norman.

By: News On 6, News 9

-

In an effort to improve the Oklahoma football program's roster and build stronger connections within the football community, the University of Oklahoma went out and hired Jim Nagy, a seasoned football evaluator with extensive NFL experience. The former Senior Bowl Director has nearly two decades of NFL expertise, made it clear that his primary focus will be on collaboration, building relationships, and leveraging his past experience to help elevate Oklahoma football. Nagy had his first opportunity to share his vision for the future yesterday in Norman.





Nagy expressed his excitement about working with the current staff, emphasizing the importance of collaboration, particularly with coaches Brent Venables and others already on the team. "I'm here to help," he said. "I want to make sure this is a really fun collaboration, one that is built on trust and communication." Drawing from his time in the NFL, he emphasized that the success of a team depends on understanding and supporting each other, creating an environment where scouts and coaches can work together seamlessly. This will also mean fostering relationships with agents and utilizing connections within the college football and NFL worlds to strengthen the team’s recruiting efforts. The most important aspect of Nagy's job, one could argue, is giving time back to the current coaching staff, allowing them to focus more on football. Nagy and his yet to be hired staff will live in the recruiting, revenue sharing, and transfer portal world 24/7.

Nagy's background, especially his time with the Senior Bowl, gives him an edge in understanding player evaluation and relationships with agents. "I’ve been entrenched in this world for a long time, working closely with NFL agents," he shared. Nagy is aware of the challenges of the ever-evolving college landscape, especially the impact of the NIL deals, but sees it as an opportunity. His work at the Senior Bowl has allowed him to build relationships with key agents, making him confident in his ability to navigate the increasingly complex college football recruiting process.

Quick to point out that the Oklahoma football program, like other college programs, faces challenges in balancing recruitment and retention. "The worst-case scenario is losing good players," Nagy said. "We're going to be focused not only on bringing in top talent but ensuring that we retain it." His goal is to create a sustainable culture of success by taking the burden off coaches and allowing them more time to focus on developing their players and fostering strong relationships with them.

What type of philosophy does the new GM bring? One that is rooted in a collaborative, team-first approach. "We’re not going to live in silos," according to Nagy, referencing the importance of cross-training and ensuring that all members of the scouting team understand both high school and college football. "In the NFL, we did this a lot, and it’s something I want to implement here," he added. This cross-pollination of knowledge and expertise, he believes, will lead to more holistic and well-rounded decision-making when it comes to roster building.

The Oklahoma Athletic Dept. is already focused on making strategic hires and building out the program's evaluation team. "Right now, the immediate goal is bringing in people to help with the roster and building out the staff. But the bigger picture is making sure we have the right players that fit our culture and our vision."

Nagy sees an opportunity at Oklahoma to build a culture where players push each other to be better every day, competing for spots against NFL-caliber athletes. This competitive environment, he believes, will be critical to building a successful program.

"At the end of the day, it's about getting the right people in here, building a winning culture, and making sure we’re all aligned. That’s the key to success."