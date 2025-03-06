Lee Greenwood launches campaign to donate Bibles for Oklahoma classroom use

Singer Lee Greenwood has partnered with Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters to provide Bibles for Oklahoma classrooms, according to a release from Walters.

Thursday, March 6th 2025, 3:37 pm

By: Katie Alexander


This is to help fulfill the Oklahoma State Board of Education’s requirement to provide Bibles in each Oklahoma classroom.

According to Greenwood’s website, the campaign's goal is to “provide copies of the God Bless The USA Bible to as many schools within the State of Oklahoma Department of Education as possible.” It says that people can purchase a Bible from his website that will be donated and distributed within Oklahoma.

Lee Greenwood’s God Bless the U.S.A. Bible fit the specifications that the OSDE provided in their bid documents: Bibles must be the King James Version; must contain the Old and New Testaments; must include copies of the Pledge of Allegiance, Declaration of Independence, U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights; and must be bound in leather or leather-like material.

Walters’s office says that he gains no profit from the donations, and that “the Oklahoma kids and parents are the beneficiaries of this effort.”

