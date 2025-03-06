A growing need: Broken Arrow Neighbors supports families in need through curbside pantry program

Broken Arrow Neighbors, a nonprofit organization focused on assisting people in need, has seen a large increase in the number of people they serve in recent years.

By: Ryan Gillin

-

Broken Arrow Neighbors, a nonprofit organization focused on assisting people in need, has seen a large increase in the number of people they serve in recent years.

The Rising Cost of Living and Grocery Prices

Broken Arrow Neighbors has seen a dramatic increase in the number of people seeking assistance. The organization provides rental and utility assistance, a job mentorship service, and a curbside pantry program.

Megan Quickle, Executive Director, has worked with the organization for five years. In that time, she’s seen the number of services provided go from 12,000 in 2020 to 81,000 in 2024.

“I think more so I am more concerned about why we are seeing a growing need and how our Broken Arrow partners and our community can rise to meet it because we are here so you don't have to choose between paying your rent and putting food on your table,” Quickle said.

The Curbside Pantry Program

This program allows residents of Broken Arrow and Coweta to receive groceries through curbside pickup by either calling ahead, coming in person, or registering online. Colleen Ayres-Griffin volunteers her time twice a week to put together a month’s worth of groceries for those in need.

"A lot of what we have sacked up here is just the shelf stable things and then when they actually pull in, we get their meat and other things out of the freezers and refrigerators and get for them,” Ayres-Griffin said.

Fundraising for a new facility

In 2023, Broken Arrow Neighbors launched a fundraiser aiming to raise $10 million to build a new three-story facility. Currently, the organization is still raising funds. The future facility is to meet the growing demands of the community, which has expanded significantly in recent years. For more information, click here.

If you have Something Good you would like to share, email us at Somethinggoodnewson6@griffin.news