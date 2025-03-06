OU 2026 quarterback commit Jaden O'Neal enrolls at Mustang High School

News 9's Toby Rowland reports that OU 2026 quarterback commit Jaden O'Neal has enrolled at Mustang High School according to sources.

By: Jeremie Poplin

O'Neal is listed as a 4-Star prospect by various recruiting outlets, including 247 Sports. The 247 Sports Composite currently lists O'Neal as the 11th rated quarterback in the country and is ranked 137th overall in the Class of 2026. Listed at 6 foot 3, 200 pounds, O'Neal has seemingly solidified his commitment to the Sooners by moving in-state.

The California product has been committed to Oklahoma since June 24th. O'Neal transfers to Oklahoma from Harbor City, California where he played one season. The junior signal caller missed the first seven games of the 2024 season due to transfer rules, after spending two years at nearby Newport Harbor. O'Neal will instantly become one of the highest rated high school players in the state of Oklahoma after enrolling at Mustang







