Tulsa County Double Murder Suspect Pleads Guilty to Reduced Charges

By: David Prock

A man initially charged with first-degree murder in connection to a 2023 double homicide in Tulsa County pleaded guilty Monday to reduced charges of accessory after the fact.

Roger Jackson was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in the killings of Tiffany Culkins and Harry Leroy McElfresh, who were found shot to death behind a mobile home in Turley on Jan. 5, 2023. Tulsa County authorities said the two victims were executed-style in a shed behind the property they shared.

The judge accepted Jackson’s plea in Tulsa County District Court, sentencing him to serve his term in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections with credit for time served. His charges were reduced from first-degree murder as part of the agreement.

Jackson was arrested on Jan. 13, 2023. Investigators later arrested Rodney Williams, who was apprehended in Los Angeles on Feb. 22, 2023. Williams remains charged with first-degree murder.