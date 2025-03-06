Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals refuses to dismiss traffic ticket for Gov. Kevin Stitt's brother Keith

On Thursday, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals refused to dismiss the traffic ticket and sentence for Keith Stitt that he got in Tulsa three years ago.

By: Katie Alexander

On Thursday, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals refused to dismiss the traffic ticket and sentence for Keith Stitt that he got in Tulsa three years ago.

The Tulsa Police Department issued him a $250 ticket, which he said they did not have jurisdiction to do because he is a tribal member who was given a ticket on tribal land.

Stitt's lawyer sent the following statement on the decision:

"Today’s ruling by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals in Stitt v. City of Tulsa lacks any real legal foundation whatsoever and blatantly disregards well-established principles of federal Indian law and binding Supreme Court precedent. This decision is the crowning achievement of a recent spate of anti-Indigenous rulings handed down by these judges, all of which serve to circumvent the Supreme Court’s landmark 2020 decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma, eroding tribal sovereignty and violating treaty rights in the process.

Their decision is not only legally flawed but also a dangerous step toward erasing the recognition of tribal authority that has been settled law for well over a century. By allowing the State of Oklahoma to force jurisdiction in a manner inconsistent with federal law, the handful of judges of this court have disregarded the foundational legal framework that protects tribal self-governance.

To that end, we intend to seek rehearing and are evaluating petitioning for review by SCOTUS."

Muscogee Creek Nation says they are planning on issuing a statement on Friday.