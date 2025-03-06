911 kidnapping call turns into arrest for fugitive accused of smuggling cocaine

A frantic 911 call about a kidnapping ended with Tulsa Police arresting the so-called victim, who was wanted for smuggling cocaine. Police say the woman was a fugitive, wanted by the U.S. Marshals.

By: Reagan Ledbetter

-

A frantic 911 call about a kidnapping ended with Tulsa Police arresting the so-called victim, who was wanted for smuggling cocaine. Police say the woman was a fugitive, wanted by the U.S. Marshals.

The 911 Call

Tulsa Police say someone called 911 Wednesday night saying they saw two men throw a woman into a car near 51st and Yale, then drive away. The witness told police it looked like an abduction and they were in a gray car with California plates.

Police say when a kidnapping call goes out, it’s all hands on deck. Several officers raced to the area looking for the car involved, but when they found it, it didn't turn out as advertised.

"We get there as fast as we can in the area, we are able to find the vehicle matching the description from what our caller gave us. Almost immediately, and pull it over,” said Officer Danny Bean with Tulsa Police.

Not an Abduction

Police found Helena Legunas and Brandon Robertson in the car and quickly realized it wasn't an abduction. Officers say Robertson smelled like alcohol and had bloodshot, watery eyes.

"When they stop them, they immediately see probably empty containers, they say there were signs of alcohol use while driving. They were able to observe all of this stuff and get more information out of them,” said Bean.

Police say when they ran Legunas' name, they found out she was wanted by U.S. Marshals for smuggling cocaine.

See Something Say Something

Officers say they are glad this wasn't an abduction, but it's a reminder why it's important for people who see something, to say something.

"If you have those red flags, you don't have to call for everything, but if you have these red flags and think someone might be in trouble, or someone is getting ready to do something that's going to cause trouble, absolutely call us. More times than not, your red flags are right, your instincts are right, and it's going to lead to something like this,” said Bean.

The man was arrested for DUI and Legunas was arrested on the warrant.