City of Tulsa repairing waterline break at E. 71st St. and S. Granite Ave.

By: Katie Alexander

The City of Tulsa says they are working to repair a waterline break that was hit by a contractor at E. 71st St. and S. Granite Ave.

The city says they will be removing a traffic signal at that intersection while they make the repairs, and the eastbound curb lane of 71st St. will be closed. They say there will also be a four-way stop in place.

They ask that drivers are cautious in that area and to find a different route if possible.