Muscogee Nation serves search warrant on Haskell foster parents accused of leaving child outside in cold

News On 6

The Muscogee Nation says it served a search warrant on Thursday as part of its investigation into Haskell foster parents charged with child neglect for sending a girl outside in freezing temperatures wearing only socks and pajamas.

Kaytlin and Andrew Fultz have both been charged after their foster child was seen on video outside the home in the snow, asking to be let back in.

Kaytlin faces misdemeanor child neglect charges through the Muscogee Nation. Andrew faces felony charges through the state.

They told police they put the girl outside to reset her emotions and it was only for two minutes, but a neighbor said it was more like 10 minutes.

