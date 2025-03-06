Blazers at Thunder Preview: SGA listed as out, last meeting, where to watch, look ahead

Gilgeous-Alexander, Dort, Hartenstein and Jalen Williams are all listed as out vs Portland.

By: Jeremie Poplin

-

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander poured in 41 points and sparked a third-quarter surge as the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 120-103 on Wednesday night.

Jalen Williams contributed 20 points, while Aaron Wiggins added 16 for the Thunder, who extended their winning streak to five games and have now won seven of their last eight. Isaiah Hartenstein also played a key role, finishing with 10 points and 15 rebounds. Anfernee Simons led Portland with 30 points, while Shaedon Sharpe contributed 25 in their loss to Boston on Wednesday night behind 23 made three's from the Celtics. Jabari Walker finished with 22 for the Blazers. This was the sixth game of a seven-game road trip for the Blazers, who had won four of their last five games.

Now the Thunder return home for 3 games in 4 days. Up first is Portland on Friday night and the Thunder injury report is lengthy, with several players not expected to play.





Lineups

Thunder will be without several key players against Portland:

Dort, Luguentz Out Injury/Illness, Gilgeous-Alexander, Shai Out Rest, Hartenstein, Isaiah Out Injury/Illness - Nasal; Fracture reinjury

Holmgren, Chet Questionable Injury/Illness, Mitchell, Ajay Out Injury/Illness, Wallace, Cason Out Injury/Illness, Williams, Jalen Out Injury/Illness

Portland saw Deni Avdija reinjure his quad during the Boston game, he is listed as questionable.

Thunder Dominance

OKC has not lost to Portland in the regular season since April 3, 2021.

Last Matchup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points to lead the NBA-best Oklahoma City Thunder to a 118-108 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on January 26.

Jalen Williams contributed 24 points and eight assists, while Isaiah Hartenstein added 14 points and 11 rebounds, helping the Thunder bounce back from a home loss to Dallas the previous Thursday.

Oklahoma City had a 52-22 edge in points in the paint and a 28-13 advantage on second- chance points. Deni Avdija led Portland with 28 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds.

Portland made a push in the final quarter, narrowing the deficit to 93-88 with free throws from Anfernee Simons. However, the Thunder responded with a banked 3-pointer by Williams, extending their lead to 96-88.

Looking Ahead

Sunday is the first of back-to-back games with the Nuggets. Sunday's start time is 12:00





Game Info

March 7, 2025, 7:00 Tipoff

Paycom, Oklahoma City

Watch on FanDuel Sports Network







