Protestors greet State Superintendent Ryan Walters at Glenpool event

Protestors gathered at a private event Thursday night in Glenpool featuring State Superintendent Ryan Walters. It was hosted by City Elders, a Christian group of religious and civic leaders.

By: Matt Kalish

Protestors gathered at a private event Thursday night in Glenpool featuring State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

The dinner was hosted by City Elders, a Christian group of religious and civic leaders.

What Were the Protestors Protesting?

There were signs calling for greater separation between church and state as well as profanity-laden signs criticizing Walters.

How Many People Were Protesting?

Our News On 6 crew on scene reported about 40 or so people, including kids.

Who Organized The Protest?

The protest was organized by Defense of Democracy. The group’s state director, Erica Watkins, said those at the protest wanted Walters to know they don’t support his agenda.

What Did Walters Have to Say?

In a statement, Walters said:

"Out-of-state agitators bankrolled by Soros don’t dictate Oklahoma’s path.

Oklahomans do."