Q&A: Muskogee beekeeper shares concerns about nearby construction

A beekeeper in Muskogee is concerned about two big developments being built near his property and what the projects could do to his business.

By: Sam Carrico

Some people living just south of Muskogee are concerned about two big developments being built near their property.

Q: What is happening?

A: Muskogee City Council approved annexing more land for a cryptocurrency facility and lithium plant during its meeting last week.

Q: What are the concerns from people in the area?

A: Charles Crawford has more than 100 bee hives across the state, including five near the site. He says if the water sources nearby are impacted, his bees and other livestock in the area will be affected.

"Honeybees need water, just like any other insect or livestock or animal," he said.

He said he chose that particular part of Muskogee because of a nearby creek. He became concerned when he noticed the construction from a nearby cryptocurrency facility was damming the waterway.

Q: Why is he concerned?

A: He says these dams are keeping his bees from getting the water they need to survive. He also says his beekeeping business is protected by state law, which prohibits local governments from impeding or restricting honey sales or distribution.

Q: What is the response from developers?

A: Port Muskogee, the entity spearheading the nearby development, disagreed with Crawford's reading of the law. It sent New On 6 a statement, that the law "pertains to honey sales and distribution and is limited to honey sales. In this specific case, it does not prevent municipal annexation or zoning decisions."

Q: What's next?

A: The City of Muskogee announced the project in February of last year, but Crawford said he hopes going forward there will be more public input on large developments.

"All the land owners and farmers in this area, that are not beneficiaries of the land sales. We call us the left behind, probably need to unite and figure out what their rights, responsibilities, and duties to their children and livestock and upkeep," he said.

Construction on the cryptocurrency facility, where servers work to solve complex math problems, if underway.

Officials broke ground on the lithium plant at the end of January.