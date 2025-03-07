Ukrainians in Tulsa concerned about war, legal uncertainty

Tulsa is showing its continued support for Ukraine as the local community gathered for a prayer vigil at Boston Avenue Church, standing in solidarity with those impacted by the ongoing war.

By: MaKayla Glenn

-

Tulsa Community Shows Support for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Crisis

A Time for Prayer and Reflection

Many who attended say the vigil was a powerful moment to pray for peace and show support for those suffering in Ukraine and those facing uncertainty about their future here in the U.S.

"All We Have Left Is to Pray"

Maryna White has lived in Tulsa for 23 years but says Ukraine is still close to her heart.

"I'm an American citizen. I love America, but you know Ukraine is still a big part of my heart," White said.

She says gatherings like this remind her she's not alone.

"All we have left is to pray, really for wisdom for our leaders, for leaders in Ukraine, for leaders in America that we will count to strong and fair peace."

Concerns Over Temporary Protected Status

For many Ukrainians in the U.S., there is growing concern about the future of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) — a program that allows people from countries in crisis to live and work legally in the U.S.

Immigration attorney Elissa Stiles says changes in leadership could impact TPS.

"I think it’s very likely that TPS will get revoked based on what President Trump did say, and so I think now is a great time to meet with an immigration attorney to look at alternative options for legal status to remain here in the United States."

Continuing to Show Love and Support

The vigil was organized by Crystal Lagrone, who says the war is personal to her because of her friends in Ukraine.

"When the war broke out initially, I was like I'm gonna do something to show my friends I care and three years later I feel like I need to keep doing that because the war hasn't ended."

Unwavering Support in Tulsa

As the war in Ukraine continues, the Tulsa community's support remains strong. While uncertainty lingers, events like this vigil serve as a reminder that no one is forgotten.