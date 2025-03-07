Former TPS board member Jerry Griffin announces 2nd campaign for state superintendent

Former Tulsa School Board member Dr. Jerry Griffin announced Thursday he is running for Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction, focusing his campaign on literacy, academic excellence, and empowering educators.

By: Brooke Cox


Former Tulsa School Board member Dr. Jerry Griffin has announced his candidacy for Oklahoma State Superintendent, marking his second bid for the office.

Griffin, an educator and author, said Thursday he is running to restore Oklahoma’s public education system with "bold, student-focused leadership."

Griffin, who also ran for the position three years ago, served on the Tulsa Public Schools Board for several years before resigning in January 2024.

In his announcement, Griffin said his campaign will focus on raising academic standards, empowering educators, and placing a stronger emphasis on literacy to improve student outcomes.

“As I enter this race, I am running against no one — but I am running for leadership that puts Oklahoma’s children and educators first,” Griffin said. “It’s time to restore excellence in our schools and ensure every child has the literacy foundation they need to succeed.”

In a statement released by Griffin's campaign, he will focus on:

  1. Flourishing Schools, Flourishing Oklahoma – Restoring academic excellence and investing in teachers.
  2. A Reading-Centric Education Model – Ensuring literacy is at the heart of all learning.
  3. Empowering Educators – Giving teachers the respect, resources, and autonomy they deserve.
  4. Innovation & Accountability – Bringing modern solutions and real accountability to education leadership.
  5. Parental & Community Engagement – Strengthening partnerships between schools, families, and communities.
