Former TPS board member Jerry Griffin announces 2nd campaign for state superintendent

By: Brooke Cox

Former Tulsa School Board member Dr. Jerry Griffin has announced his candidacy for Oklahoma State Superintendent, marking his second bid for the office.

Griffin, an educator and author, said Thursday he is running to restore Oklahoma’s public education system with "bold, student-focused leadership."

Griffin, who also ran for the position three years ago, served on the Tulsa Public Schools Board for several years before resigning in January 2024.

In his announcement, Griffin said his campaign will focus on raising academic standards, empowering educators, and placing a stronger emphasis on literacy to improve student outcomes.

“As I enter this race, I am running against no one — but I am running for leadership that puts Oklahoma’s children and educators first,” Griffin said. “It’s time to restore excellence in our schools and ensure every child has the literacy foundation they need to succeed.”

In a statement released by Griffin's campaign, he will focus on: