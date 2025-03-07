Theatre Tulsa bounces back from rough financial year, expands programming

Theatre Tulsa is expanding its programming for the 103rd season by adding smaller, cost-effective productions between larger shows to maintain year-round programming, improve financial stability and better engage the community.

By: Jonathan Polasek

Theatre Tulsa is expanding its programming for the 103rd season. After facing financial challenges during the previous season, the non-profit organization has developed a strategy to become more financially stable by adding smaller productions between the larger shows.

Q: Why is Theatre Tulsa adding smaller productions?

A: According to Travis Guillory, Theatre Tulsa's Executive Director, the organization decided to add smaller productions to help fill the gaps between big shows. This approach helps maintain a cash flow between major productions. Smaller productions cost less, allowing Theatre Tulsa to maintain programming year-round.

Q: How does Theatre Tulsa manage the cost of smaller productions?

A: The smaller productions cost much less than big productions. For example, instead of spending thousands of dollars on a large set for a big stage, Theatre Tulsa can use existing set pieces and reuse materials without needing to spend extra money.

Q: What changes has Theatre Tulsa made in its approach to programming in 2025?

A: Theatre Tulsa has adapted its programming to meet the changing way audiences consume theater. While they still produce major productions, they’ve expanded their offerings to include more offbeat and varied types of shows that appeal to different tastes in the community.

Q: How else is Theatre Tulsa engaging with the community?

A: Theatre Tulsa is engaging the community by putting on shows multiple times with different cast members. This allows more members of the community to get involved and adds diversity to the programming.

Q: Does Theatre Tulsa still plan to hold fundraisers?

A: Yes, Theatre Tulsa still plans to have its typical big fundraisers to help fund the organization and support its programming.

Q: How has the financial situation of Theatre Tulsa changed in recent months?

A: Just a few months ago, Theatre Tulsa was struggling financially and asked for community support while also working to cut expenses to keep its programming running.

Previous Coverage: Theatre Tulsa Launches Campaign To Preserve Arts Programming

Now, the organization has found a way to bounce back and is expanding its programming for the new season.