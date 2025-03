If you have a fishing, hunting, or outdoor snapshot you'd like to see featured here, send it to Tess Maune on Facebook.

By: Tess Maune

-

A fun family trip to Broken Bow included a big stringer of fish for 5-year-old Blake Neil.

He caught four rainbow trout ranging from one and a half to two pounds.

They were fishing on the Mountain Fork River.

