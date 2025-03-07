Bicyclist killed in crash with semi truck in Tulsa

Tulsa police say a person is dead after being struck by a semi truck Friday morning.

Friday, March 7th 2025, 7:39 am

By: Brooke Cox


TULSA, Okla. -

A bicyclist is dead after being struck by a semi truck Friday morning near West 37th Place and South Elwood Avenue.

Tulsa police responded to the scene around 6:30 a.m., where one person was confirmed dead. Authorities have not released further details about the crash or the identity of the victim.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
