Bicyclist killed in crash with semi truck in Tulsa

By: Brooke Cox

A bicyclist is dead after being struck by a semi truck Friday morning near West 37th Place and South Elwood Avenue.

Tulsa police responded to the scene around 6:30 a.m., where one person was confirmed dead. Authorities have not released further details about the crash or the identity of the victim.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.