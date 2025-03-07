Tulsa artist Branjae launches short film addressing mental health and music

Tulsa artist Branjae's new short film, Master of Ceremonies, blends music, mental health awareness, and artistic expression, with a goal to raise global recognition and spark important conversations.

By: Brooke Cox

-

Tulsa-based artist Branjae has long been a fixture in the city’s music scene, but her latest venture is a deeply personal and creative project aimed at both artistic expression and raising awareness about mental health.

Born in Detroit and raised in Tulsa, Branjae’s musical journey began at the young age of six, and she quickly realized that her passion for the art form was something that chose her.

She describes her path as one where music "found me—it was something that chose me without my permission.” She said her connection to music grew stronger over the years as she embraced its power to express the human experience.

Image Provided By: Branjae

Tulsa's Influence on Her Art

Having spent most of her life in Tulsa, Branjae credits the city for fostering her growth as an artist.

“Tulsa encourages me to keep going,” she said. “It’s a place that supports local, original art and creativity.”

The artist noted that the city's vibrant artistic community has pushed her to explore new styles and push the boundaries of her creative expression.

“I find inspiration in the human experience,” she added. “I observe people—their relationships, heartbreaks, failures, struggles, and successes—to draw from for my work.”

Image Provided By: Branjae

A Personal Film Project

Branjae’s latest project, a 15-minute short film titled Master of Ceremonies, blends realism, fantasy, and artistic expression. It is a powerful exploration of music, mental health awareness, and the resilience of the human spirit. As part of the Artist Creative Fund initiative, the film’s soundtrack will also feature a diverse group of Tulsa musicians.

“My battles with mental health have led me to where I am today,” she explained. “I’ve grown stronger and softer at the same time. The journey has taught me to reach out for help, give myself grace, and truly embrace the path of self-love.”

This deeply personal connection to mental health and the collective strength of others struggling with similar challenges is woven throughout the film’s story. The film, she said, reflects both her own journey and the resilience of those around her.

Image Provided By: Branjae

Casting Call for Concert Scene

Branjae’s project is seeking local talent to participate in the film’s recurring concert scene. This scene invites audience members to contribute to the creation of the main character’s performance. While not a live concert, the scene will be filmed in a theater set up for a cinematic recording experience.

Looking Toward Global Impact

With international recognition in mind, Branjae plans to submit Master of Ceremonies to film festivals worldwide. She hopes the film will spark important conversations about mental health and provide artistic recognition for the Tulsa community.

"My mission is to elevate awareness of mental health through the film’s message and quality," she said. "I hope its release leads to panels and discussions and brings artistic recognition to the city of Tulsa and Oklahoma’s film and music communities."

Follow Branjae's Journey

Fans can follow Branjae's work through her Facebook for updates on the short film and future projects.

To learn more or to sign up to be an extra on Branjae's film, visit BranjaeMusic.com.