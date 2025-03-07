Q&A: How Sapulpa’s downtown construction is impacting local businesses

A major construction project on Dewey Avenue in downtown Sapulpa is underway to improve pedestrian access, upgrade utilities, and beautify the area, with city officials and business owners working to balance short-term disruptions with long-term benefits.

By: Autumn Bracey

Q: What major project is currently underway in Sapulpa?

A: A significant construction project is taking place on Dewey Avenue, one of the busiest areas in Sapulpa. The project is focused on making downtown more pedestrian-friendly, with improvements such as ADA-compliant parking, upgraded utilities, and beautification efforts. The work has resulted in the closure of Dewey Avenue to vehicles, and it is expected to last until November.

Q: How are business owners along Dewey Avenue reacting to the construction?

A: Business owners have mixed feelings about the project. Terri Fain, co-owner of Vintage Route 66 Market, recognizes that construction may temporarily slow business, but she believes it’s necessary for long-term growth.

"There is always a little bit of pain before you get the bigger, better picture," Fain said. "It’s like a growing pain."

She believes these changes will ultimately make the city more beautiful and vibrant.

Q: Are there any concerns from local businesses regarding the construction?

A: Yes, some business owners are concerned about the impact on their customers. Shanna Fletcher, the owner of Balamachi Salon, expressed worries about accessibility, particularly for older customers who use walkers and wheelchairs.

"If it does good in the long run, okay, but right now it’s probably going to put a few businesses out,” Fletcher said.

The project is expected to take over 200 days, which she fears could be challenging for many businesses along Dewey Avenue.

Q: What is being done to support businesses during the construction period?

A: To help businesses, Sapulpa’s Main Street program is planning events like the “Construction Crawl” to encourage people to continue shopping downtown despite the disruptions. Additionally, the Chamber of Commerce is offering delivery services for customers who might have difficulty accessing businesses due to the ongoing construction.

Q: Are there any new measures being taken to improve parking and access during the construction?

A: Yes, Sapulpa has recently opened two new alleyways that connect to additional parking spaces, making it easier for visitors to get around and access downtown businesses. These changes are part of the city’s effort to minimize the inconvenience caused by the construction project.

