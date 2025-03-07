Schedule change: Oklahoma State Football will host Tulsa on Friday, Sept 19

Oklahoma State will host Tulsa on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, as part of an eight-year scheduling agreement within the Big 12 Conference.

By: Jeremie Poplin

The Big 12 Conference, along with its broadcast partners ESPN and FOX, has revealed the schedule for 10 football games to be played on Fridays during the 2025 season. The schedule includes six conference matchups and two non-conference games against Power Four opponents. Kickoff times and network assignments for these games will be announced at a later date. Oklahoma State will host Tulsa on Friday, Sept 19.

Kickoff time and broadcast information for the game, officially named the Gateway First Bank Turnpike Classic, is to be determined.

This year’s game against Tulsa marks the second contest of an eight-year scheduling agreement with TU that extends to 2031. The Cowboys' 10-game winning streak against TU is the longest for either team in series history and is OSU's longest active winning streak against any opponent.

Colorado will open its season on Friday, Aug. 29, hosting Georgia Tech. Baylor will also start its 2025 campaign on Aug. 29, with Auburn traveling to Waco. Two weeks later, on Friday, Sept. 12, Colorado will face Houston in Houston, while Kansas State will take on Arizona in a non-conference game due to pre-existing scheduling agreements made before the Big 12 expanded to 16 teams.

Other Friday games in September, TCU at Arizona State. Additionally, the West Virginia-BYU game, previously announced for a Friday, is set for Oct. 3 in Provo, Utah.

After Houston's matchup at UCF on Friday, Nov. 7, the final two Friday games of the season will take place on Black Friday. These include Arizona State hosting Arizona in the Territorial Cup and Utah facing Kansas in Lawrence.

2025 Big 12 Football Friday Selections

Friday, Aug. 29 - Georgia Tech at Colorado

Friday, Aug. 29 - Auburn at Baylor

Friday, Sept. 12 - Colorado at Houston

Friday, Sept. 12 - Kansas State at Arizona

Friday, Sept. 19 - Tulsa at Oklahoma State

Friday, Sept. 26 - TCU at Arizona State

Friday, Oct. 3 - West Virginia at BYU

Friday, Nov. 7 - Houston at UCF

Friday, Nov. 28 - Arizona at Arizona State

Friday, Nov. 28 - Utah at Kansas

2025 Oklahoma State Football Schedule

Aug. 28 UT Martin (Thursday) Sept. 6 at Oregon Sept. 13 BYE Sept. 19 Tulsa (Friday) Sept. 27 Baylor Oct. 4 at Arizona Oct. 11 Houston Oct. 18 Cincinnati (Homecoming) Oct. 25 at Texas Tech Nov. 1 at Kansas Nov. 8 BYE Nov. 15 Kansas State Nov. 22 at UCF Nov. 29 Iowa State

Full Tulsa Schedule