Pedestrian hit, killed by train; 2nd incident in downtown Tulsa in a week

Friday, March 7th 2025, 10:29 am
One pedestrian was killed after being hit by a train near 1st and Guthrie Ave.
Police are still investigating but say the man appears to have been killed while trying to cross the tracks.
This comes after another person was hit and killed by a train on Monday on the same tracks.
See full story ➡️ Person Hit, Killed By Train In Tulsa; Investigation Underway
This is a developing story, it will be updated as we gather more information.
March 7th, 2025
