ORU parts ways with men's basketball coach Russell Springmann

Springmann out at ORU after going 19-42 in two seasons as head coach

By: Jeremie Poplin

Oral Roberts University announced a leadership change for its men's basketball program Friday morning.

"Following a thorough evaluation of our men's basketball program, we've made the decision to part ways with the head coach, effective immediately," said ORU Athletic Director Tim Johnson. "We would like to thank Coach Springmann for his dedication to ORU and his efforts over the past seven years in elevating ORU basketball to national recognition. We wish Coach Springmann and his family all the best moving forward."

"With the success we've seen recently, along with our outstanding facilities, fan support, and available resources, I am extremely excited and confident about the future of ORU basketball. All the elements are in place to consistently compete for championships, NCAA Tournament appearances and continue building on our strong basketball tradition. A national search for a new head coach will begin immediately."

ORU's season ended after losing to Kansas City 73-56 in the Summit League Tournament Wednesday night. Springmann finishes with a record of 19-42 in two seasons with the Golden Eagles.