3 things to know about Tulsa's 5th annual Irish Fest

By: Alyssa Miller

Tulsa Irish Fest is back for its 5th year. The festival started as a family-friendly way to celebrate Irish culture with authentic music, culture, art, food, and more. Here are 3 things to know about the weekend's festivities:

What to do

Tulsa Irish Fest is a three-day festival with a variety of food, games, music, and entertainment. The musical lineup includes local and international artists like Doolin', The Waxie Dargles, The Wellermen, Conor Mallon, Sina Theil, Timothy O'Brian's Celtic Cheer, and Cairde Na Gael. A full list of performance times can be found on the Irish Fest website.

Dancers from the Goode Academy of Irish Dance will also be back this year to perform on the main stage inside the Dublin Tent. KT Goode started the group in 2010. Their performances are at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 8 and 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, March 9.

The festival will also feature armored combat with the Tulsa Tyrants, rugby matches and clinics put on by the Tulsa Rugby Club, and the Little Leprechaun Kids Zone with activities like face painting, crafts, games, and pony rides. For a full schedule of events click here.

Food & drink

Tulsa Irish Fest has partnered with local restaurants and chefs around the city to bring authentic and Irish-fusion food to this year's event. There will be a dozen food trucks on site serving up classics like fish & chips, meat pie, and Irish soda bread. For a look at all the food vendors in attendance click here.

On Saturday night there is a whisky tasting at the festival. It costs an extra $30 and goes from 7-8 p.m. The tasting is led by John Buchanan, a Tulsan who has studied and experimented with whiskey for the past two decades. To purchase a ticket, visit the festival website.

When & Where

Tulsa Irish Fest is at DreamKeepers Park at 1875 S Boulder Park Dr. in Tulsa. The first night, March 7, is Sponsor Night and will only be open to those 21 and older with a sponsorship or VIP ticket. March 8-9, the festival is open to the public. The hours are Saturday 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Tickets to Tulsa Irish Fest are $15 in advance or $20 at the gate. Those 16 and under get in free. There is also a VIP Experience available for $450 which includes a 2 night stay at the Brut Hotel, 2 VIP passes to the festival and Friday Night Sponsorship Party, and 4 extra single-day tickets for friends and family. All ticket information can be found here.