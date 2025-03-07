Tulsa's best hiking and biking trails

Tulsa offers an array of scenic trails perfect for outdoor enthusiasts. Whether you're an avid hiker or cyclist, the city has a variety of trails that provide both beautiful views and challenging terrains. Check out some of the top trails in and around Tulsa.

By: Bella Roddy

Here is a map of all the locations in this article:

River Parks Trail

The River Parks Trail system stretches along the Arkansas River and offers miles of paved paths for both cycling and hiking. The wide, smooth trails provide a great experience for all skill levels. With scenic views of the river and downtown Tulsa, this trail is popular for leisurely walks, jogs, and bike rides.

Location: Runs along the Arkansas River from 51st St to 96th St Hours: Open daily, 5 a.m. - 11 p.m. Trail Length: 26+ miles More info: Visit River Parks

Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness Area

For those seeking a more rugged and natural experience, Turkey Mountain offers a network of hiking and mountain biking trails that wind through dense forest and rocky terrain. The trails vary in difficulty, providing options for both beginners and experienced adventurers. The summit offers panoramic views of the city and the Arkansas River.

Location: 6800 S Elwood Ave, Tulsa, OK 74132 Hours: Open daily, sunrise to sunset Trail Length: 8+ miles More info: Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness

Oxley Nature Center

Located in Tulsa's Tulsa County Parks, Oxley Nature Center offers a variety of trails for hiking and wildlife observation. The center is a peaceful retreat with lush greenery, offering short and moderate trails that take you through forests, wetlands, and grasslands. It's a great spot for birdwatching, hiking, or simply enjoying nature.

Location: 6700 Mohawk Blvd, Tulsa, OK 74115 Hours: Open daily, sunrise to sunset Popular Trails: Creek Trail (1 mile), Prairie Trail (2 miles) More info: Oxley Nature Center

LaFortune Park

LaFortune Park is a great option for both cyclists and hikers who prefer a paved path. The park features an easy-to-navigate trail that loops around the park, making it perfect for a casual walk or bike ride. The park also has plenty of amenities, including picnic areas and playgrounds, for a full day outdoors.

Location: 5202 S Hudson Ave, Tulsa, OK 74135 Hours: Open daily, 5 a.m. - 11 p.m. Trail Length: 2 miles More info: LaFortune Park

Whether you're biking along the river or hiking through the wilderness, Tulsa offers numerous trails that allow you to explore its natural beauty. Grab your gear and head out to one of these incredible spots today!