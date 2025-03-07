Tulsa's best hiking and biking trails

Friday, March 7th 2025, 2:50 pm
Tulsa offers an array of scenic trails perfect for outdoor enthusiasts. Whether you're an avid hiker or cyclist, the city has a variety of trails that provide both beautiful views and challenging terrains. Check out some of the top trails in and around Tulsa.
River Parks Trail
The River Parks Trail system stretches along the Arkansas River and offers miles of paved paths for both cycling and hiking. The wide, smooth trails provide a great experience for all skill levels. With scenic views of the river and downtown Tulsa, this trail is popular for leisurely walks, jogs, and bike rides.
Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness Area
For those seeking a more rugged and natural experience, Turkey Mountain offers a network of hiking and mountain biking trails that wind through dense forest and rocky terrain. The trails vary in difficulty, providing options for both beginners and experienced adventurers. The summit offers panoramic views of the city and the Arkansas River.
Oxley Nature Center
Located in Tulsa's Tulsa County Parks, Oxley Nature Center offers a variety of trails for hiking and wildlife observation. The center is a peaceful retreat with lush greenery, offering short and moderate trails that take you through forests, wetlands, and grasslands. It's a great spot for birdwatching, hiking, or simply enjoying nature.
LaFortune Park
LaFortune Park is a great option for both cyclists and hikers who prefer a paved path. The park features an easy-to-navigate trail that loops around the park, making it perfect for a casual walk or bike ride. The park also has plenty of amenities, including picnic areas and playgrounds, for a full day outdoors.
Whether you're biking along the river or hiking through the wilderness, Tulsa offers numerous trails that allow you to explore its natural beauty. Grab your gear and head out to one of these incredible spots today!
