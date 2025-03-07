Tulsa's top spots to beat the heat: Lakes, waterparks & more

Tulsa is home to some stunning lakes and water activities, from peaceful lakes ideal for fishing to exciting spots for paddleboarding and floating the river. Whether you're looking for adventure or a relaxing day on the water, here are the top spots in Tulsa.

By: Bella Roddy

Tulsa is home to some stunning lakes and water activities, from peaceful lakes ideal for fishing to exciting spots for paddleboarding and floating the river. Whether you're looking for adventure or a relaxing day on the water, here are the top spots in Tulsa:

Lake Keystone

Located just outside of Tulsa, Lake Keystone is a large reservoir known for its excellent boating, fishing, and water sports. With several marinas, fishing docks, and spots for paddleboarding, it’s a popular destination for anyone looking to enjoy the water. It’s also known for its peaceful setting, making it ideal for a relaxing day on the lake.

Location: Lake Keystone, OK-151, Sand Springs, OK 74063 Hours: Open daily, sunrise to sunset More info: Lake Keystone Information

Zink Lake

Zink Lake, located within Tulsa’s River Parks, offers calm waters perfect for paddleboarding, kayaking, and fishing. It’s a peaceful spot within the city and provides a relaxing environment to enjoy a variety of water activities, along with scenic views of the surrounding area.

Location: 42C7+39, Tulsa, OK 74107 Hours: Open daily, sunrise to sunset More info: Zink Lake

Floating the River (Arkansas River)

For those looking for a more laid-back water experience, floating the Arkansas River in Tulsa is a favorite pastime. You can rent a tube, kayak, or canoe and float down the river for a relaxing afternoon. This activity is especially popular in the summer months and offers a unique way to enjoy the scenic views of Tulsa from the water.

Location: The starting points for tubing and kayaking can be found along the River Parks trails near the Tulsa Boat House District or other access points along the Arkansas River. Hours: Open daily, check river conditions for safety. More info: Floating the Arkansas River

Skiatook Lake

Located north of Tulsa, Skiatook Lake is a favorite for boaters, water skiers, and fishermen. With ample space for water sports and fishing, it’s a great spot for both active water activities and relaxation. The lake also has several parks and picnic areas to enjoy.

Location: Skiatook Lake, 25035 W 76th St N, Skiatook, OK 74070 Hours: Open daily, sunrise to sunset More info: Skiatook Lake

Lake Eucha

A peaceful and scenic lake located near the Oklahoma and Arkansas state lines, Lake Eucha is great for fishing, kayaking, and boating. It’s less crowded compared to other lakes in the region, making it ideal for those seeking a more serene water experience.

Location: Lake Eucha, 30250 S 565 Rd, Eucha, OK 74342 Hours: Open daily More info: Lake Eucha Information

Tulsa’s Arkansas River

The Arkansas River running through Tulsa offers fantastic opportunities for kayaking, canoeing, and even floating. Rent a kayak or canoe from one of the local shops and enjoy the peaceful water while soaking in the beauty of Tulsa’s riverfront.

Location: Riverside Dr & 41st St, Tulsa, OK 74105 Hours: Open daily, check river conditions for safety More info: Tulsa’s Arkansas River

Oologah Lake

A bit outside of Tulsa, Oologah Lake offers 2,900 acres of water and over 100 miles of shoreline. It’s a popular spot for boating, fishing, and water sports. With several parks and campgrounds nearby, Oologah is a great weekend getaway.

Location: Oologah Lake, 3600 E 145th St N, Oologah, OK 74053 Hours: Open daily, sunrise to sunset More info: Oologah Lake

Big Splash Waterpark

Big Splash Waterpark, located at Central Park, is a seasonal outdoor water park with various attractions such as water slides, a lazy river, and a wave pool, perfect for family fun during the summer.

Location: 4707 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114 Hours: Seasonal (typically open Memorial Day through Labor Day) More info: Big Splash Waterpark

The Gathering Place Splash Pad

The Gathering Place features a large splash pad area among its expansive outdoor attractions. It's ideal for children to cool off during the summer, with many other play areas around the park.

Location: 2650 S John Williams Blvd, Tulsa, OK 74114 Hours: Open daily, typically 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. during summer months More info: The Gathering Place

Tulsa Drillers Stadium Splash Pad

At OneOK Field, home of the Tulsa Drillers, you'll find a splash pad for kids to enjoy while taking a break from the summer heat.