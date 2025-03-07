How To Avoid Vacation Scams; Better Business Bureau Details Key Tips

To avoid vacation scams, research companies thoroughly, be cautious of 'free' offers, and protect personal information.

By: Autumn Bracey

It's time to start thinking about planning that summer vacation so Amie Mitchell with the Better Business Bureau joined News On 6 to talk about how not to fall victim to scams when you head out.

Research thoroughly before booking:

Check companies on BBB.org, read reviews, and verify the legitimacy of vacation deals that seem too good to be true.

Be wary of “free” vacation offers:

These offers often come with hidden costs, such as mandatory sales meetings, taxes, or transportation fees. Always read the fine print carefully.

Protect your personal information:

Use secure Wi-Fi at hotels instead of free public networks and avoid sharing sensitive details with unsolicited vacation offer representatives.

Mitchell stressed that careful research and vigilance are essential for staying safe from vacation scams this summer.