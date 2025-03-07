How To Avoid Vacation Scams; Better Business Bureau Details Key Tips

To avoid vacation scams, research companies thoroughly, be cautious of 'free' offers, and protect personal information.

Friday, March 7th 2025, 12:39 pm

By: Autumn Bracey


TULSA, Okla. -

It's time to start thinking about planning that summer vacation so Amie Mitchell with the Better Business Bureau joined News On 6 to talk about how not to fall victim to scams when you head out.

Research thoroughly before booking:

Check companies on BBB.org, read reviews, and verify the legitimacy of vacation deals that seem too good to be true.

Be wary of “free” vacation offers:

These offers often come with hidden costs, such as mandatory sales meetings, taxes, or transportation fees. Always read the fine print carefully.

Protect your personal information:

Use secure Wi-Fi at hotels instead of free public networks and avoid sharing sensitive details with unsolicited vacation offer representatives.

Mitchell stressed that careful research and vigilance are essential for staying safe from vacation scams this summer.
Autumn Bracey
Autumn Bracey

Autumn Bracey joined the News On 6 Team in May 2022. You can see Autumn anchoring News On 6 at Noon and reporting on stories from Green Country.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 7th, 2025

March 8th, 2025

March 8th, 2025

March 7th, 2025

Top Headlines

March 8th, 2025

March 8th, 2025

March 8th, 2025

March 8th, 2025