Additional embezzlement charges filed against former Lone Star School teacher

A former teacher is now facing an additional charge of embezzlement in Kellyville after being arrested and accused of stealing over $28,000 from Lone Star School in Sapulpa's Booster Club.
The Kellyville Superintendent told News On 6 that Flores-Harmon was involved with its football booster club and they've since discovered about $5,000 missing.
"Just some withdrawals that other Booster Club members didn't know what that money was for, $500 here $500 there are some different things, and nobody knew what those withdrawals were for," said Dan Gist, Kellyville Superintendent.
Gist says Kellyville Schools and its football booster club are separate and sent the financial records to Kellyville Police last November.
Criminal charges
Flores-Harmon is charged with embezzlement and unauthorized use of a credit card.
Her next hearing is set for March 25.
Chloe Abbott joined News On 6 as a multimedia journalist in October 2023. She now serves as a reporter. Before joining the News On 6 team, she worked in Shreveport, Louisiana for two years as an anchor/MMJ for the ABC affiliate, KTBS. Chloe has covered severe weather, crime, sports, and Mardi Gras.
