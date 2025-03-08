Local BBQ restaurant gets huge boost in business after social media creators stop by

An Inola barbecue restaurant is getting crowds like never before after several local social media influencers stopped by his place to make and post videos. The owner of Countrymen barbecue said he opened as a labor of love and said he's blown away by all the support.

By: Kristen Weaver

Who stopped by to post social media content recently?

@highitstarra

@Tulsa Bite

@bigtre_918

@the918agent

All have a huge following on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook, and cross-posted their videos to each platform, reaching about a million views collectively.

How did they find out about it?

Ximena Martinez, also known as @tulsabite, did a partnership with Discover Rogers County.

Countrymen BBQ was one of the places she tried.

“When I took my first bite, I was like whoa, this is amazing.”

She invited some of the fellow creators to come back a couple of weeks ago, and all made videos.

“Countrymen BBQ sold the most ever after we came through," said Stephen Hester, the 918 Agent. "It's really special. I always wanted to make a positive impact with my social media.”

What is Countrymen BBQ all about?

Joe Walton opened Countrymen BBQ in Inola about a year ago as a labor of love in addition to his regular job during the week, and his whole family is involved.

He said his community has rallied around his Hasty Bake charcoal smoked meat and is proud of his craft, which takes hours.

He said after the videos were posted, there were longer lines than ever. He wants to make the best BBQ possible and spends the whole week preparing for the one day they're open.

“To have them here at our place meant so much; to them, to me," Walton said.

What are the details to visit?

Country Men is open 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturdays, and you can expect a long line. People start lining up around 3 p.m.

It's located at 24 W Commercial St, Inola, OK 74036.

It will be closed March 15th and 22nd due to family trips.