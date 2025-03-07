Daylight Saving Time and Oklahoma Weather Impacts

Daylight Saving Time alters clock hours but does not change actual temperatures; it affects temperature perception and daily patterns.

By: Stacia Knight

Some people wonder if and how the time change impacts our weather.

While there is not a direct change in the weather from Daylight Saving Time beginning, there are some differences in how we perceive the weather.

What is Daylight Saving?

Twice a year we have to change our clocks. In the spring, we adjust the clocks ahead one hour and in the fall, we change it back. The purpose to be able to use more daylight in the summer so sunset is later on the clock.

Does the time change impact temperatures?

It changes the time of day we experience the low and high temperatures, but it does not alter the temperatures. We see more fluctuations with the time morning lows occur but generally they occur around sunrise. With a later sunrise, some people start leaving for work in the dark rather than after sunrise when Daylight Saving Time is not in effect. They may experience a cooler part of the morning than they’re used to.

When Daylight Saving Time is not in effect, afternoon highs are generally noted around 3 PM. After the time change, they usually shift to around 4 PM. Pushing sunset back, also leads to warmer evenings when temperatures wait to rapidly drop until after the setting sun.

Daylight Saving Time does not change temperatures, but it does change when the coolest and warmest part of our day occurs on the clock. Daylight Saving Time runs from the second Sunday in March to the first Sunday in November. Don’t forget to set your clock forward with the official time change at 2 AM Sunday morning. We lose an hour of sleep, but we get a later sunset. Some people like the tradeoff.



