A woman is okay on Friday after her vehicle ended up on top of a guy wire near 31st and Harvard. She says another driver turned left in front of her, hitting her SUV and sending it onto the wire.

She got out by herself. Both drivers are okay.

She says she's impressed the wire was strong enough to hold up her SUV.