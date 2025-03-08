Tulsa Pre-K students learn about veterinarians in hands-on classroom activity

Four and five-year-olds at the Tulsa Public Schools Early Childhood Program learned all about veterinarians on Friday.

By: Ryan Gillin

Four and five-year-olds at the Tulsa Public Schools Early Childhood Program learned all about veterinarians on Friday.

They say it's never too early to introduce kids to possible careers.

Mrs. Dossett's Pre-K class put away their papers and markers in exchange for stethoscopes and x-rays.

With the help of their teacher, Autumn and Palmer are identifying what's wrong with each stuffed animal and coming up with a course of action to treat them.

"The bunny needs surgery."

No bunnies will undergo surgery, but Amy Dossett says the point of this playing is to help these four and five-year-olds develop not only their early academic skills, but social skills too.

"That unit is meant to teach them how to take care of and care for animals, but also kind of care for each other and teaching empathy and compassion," she said.

The students also practice using the alphabet to describe the animals while "charting" each veterinary visit.

Jordan Sheffield is the Director of Early Childhood for TPS, and she says this hands-on learning is fun and helps these students stay interested in what's going on in the classroom.

"Instead of sitting down and working on a worksheet, our kids are fully engrossed and engaged, and it really allows them the chance to be able to experience the skills they are learning instead of just putting it on a piece of paper," she said.

