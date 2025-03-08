Black Gold in Oil Town: Tulsa's forgotten black baseball legends

The Black Gold in Oil Town exhibit is sharing the history of black baseball teams, like the Tulsa Black Oilers and the T-Town Clowns, and how they overcame segregation and adversity.

By: Ethan Wright

A new exhibit opening Friday night in Tulsa is shedding light on the history of influential black baseball teams, like the Tulsa Black Oilers and the T-Town Clowns, who overcame segregation and adversity. The Black Gold in Oil Town exhibit, located at 101 East Archer, opens just in time for the baseball season and features a collection of photographs and artifacts from the early 1900s, bringing to life the stories of these teams who defied the odds and made their mark on Tulsa's sports history.

In 1913, Freeman Martin and the Tulsa Black Oilers began their journey in the world of baseball.

But their path wasn’t easy. Segregation soon changed the game.

“It’s about 1914 to 1918 and this is when you start to see the reach of Jim Crow affecting black baseball within the city,” Cornwell said.

And even the ballparks were divided.

“Chicken wire. That’s how they split up the ballpark,” said Jacob Cornwell, curator of the exhibit.

Despite these obstacles, the Black Oilers proved their worth.

“By 1915, they won the state championship in the same ballpark where they wouldn’t be permitted to sit in the stands,” Cornwell said.

For years, these stories remained largely untold, until Cornwell began digging deeper into the history of Tulsa’s black baseball teams.

“I knew these teams existed just because of the historical lore around the city, but when I began to examine it, there was nothing to be found,” Cornwell said.

Through Cornwell’s exhibit, visitors will be able to see photographs and artifacts that highlight both the triumphs and challenges these players faced.

“It’s not just about Tulsa history. It’s not just about African American history. It’s not just about baseball history. It’s about American history,” Cornwell emphasized.

The story of the T-Town Clowns, who continued the legacy of black baseball in Tulsa, is another key piece of the exhibit.

Robert Pearson, the last surviving member of the T-Town Clowns, was just 11 years old when he joined the team.

“It’s definitely one of the greatest honors for me now because I’m the only survivor,” Pearson said.

Alfonzo Williams, another key figure in the T-Town Clowns’ history, is also remembered in the exhibit.

“We wouldn’t have the T-Town Clowns without this gentleman,” Cornwell said.

The Black Gold in Oil Town exhibit showcases how black athletes in Tulsa, despite being segregated and excluded, continued to play the game they loved.

“This is not just about sports,” Cornwell stated. “It’s about the broader struggles of segregation and racial inequality.”

The exhibit will be open through April 26, offering free admission for all. Visitors can explore the powerful stories of these teams and their impact on both Tulsa and the country.