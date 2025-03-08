Oklahoma Wesleyan Men's Basketball Team Earns A No. 7 Seed In The NAIA National Tournament

Oklahoma Wesleyan will face Mid-America Christian in the 1st round on Saturday, 14th in Sioux City, IA.

By: Scott Pfeil

-

The Oklahoma Wesleyan men's basketball team earned a No. 7 seed in the 2025 NAIA Men's Basketball Championship. The Eagles will face No. 10 seed, and fellow Oklahoma school, Mid-America Christian in the opening round on Saturday, March 14th in Sioux Center, IA. This will be Oklahoma Wesleyan 5th straight appearance in the national tournament.

Oklahoma Wesleyan is 1-0 all-time against MACU, with that victory coming in the 2nd round of last year's national tournament. The Eagles won that game 76-58 to advance to the Sweet 16.

OKWU is 23-7 on the season and finished 19-3 in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference en route to their 4th straight regular season conference title. The regular season title clinched the automatic berth in the national tournament. The Eagles lost to Bethel College in the 2nd round of the KCAC Tournament on March 1st.



