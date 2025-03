The eastbound and westbound lanes of the Will Rogers Turnpike are blocked at mile marker 274 due to a semi-truck rollover, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

By: News On 6

OHP says diversions have been set up Adair eastbound and at Big Cabin westbound.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is en route to the scene.

It is not known when this area will be cleared.