Tulsa woman calls for stronger laws after repeated violations of protective order

Kathryn Starnes, a Tulsa woman and domestic violence survivor, is advocating for changes in Oklahoma's laws after her abuser repeatedly violated her protective order and was sentenced to probation instead of harsher consequences. She wants to make sure other domestic violence victims are better protected.

By: MaKayla Glenn

-

Q: Why is Kathryn Starnes speaking out?

A: Kathryn Starnes, a Tulsa woman and domestic violence survivor, is advocating for changes in Oklahoma's laws after her abuser repeatedly violated her protective order and was sentenced to probation instead of harsher consequences. She wants to make sure other domestic violence victims are better protected.

Q: What is Kathryn's story?

A: Kathryn divorced her abusive husband in 2014 after enduring years of physical and emotional abuse. Despite a permanent protective order, her abuser continued to harass her after being released from prison. Kathryn says she was shocked when he received only 10 years of probation for his violations.

Kathryn Starnes shared her experience:

"Leaving took a long time for me."

"He forced his way into my home. We ended up fighting for my firearm to keep myself safe, and I had cracked ribs, a hairline fracture in my skull. He was taking my head and bashing it along the metal railing in my bedroom."

Q: What does Kathryn want to change?

A: Kathryn is now advocating for stronger punishments for abusers. She believes the current system is not doing enough to protect victims. She recalled a conversation in which a court official told her, "Unfortunately, if he does something violent or, God forbid, kills you, we can definitely punish him a lot harsher." Kathryn responded, "So you want me to call you when I'm dead?"

Her hope is to reform the justice system for domestic violence cases and to raise awareness that victims don’t have to suffer in silence.

Kathryn Starnes said:

"I want to be a voice for the voiceless in domestic violence. I want to be able to get involved in justice reform for domestic violence cases."

Q: What are the statistics on domestic violence in Oklahoma?

A: According to the Attorney General’s office, Oklahoma ranks second in the nation for women killed by men. About 51% of women and 46% of men will experience violence at the hands of their partner.

Q: What help is available for domestic violence victims?

A: Domestic Violence Intervention Services (DVIS) offers a 24-hour hotline for anyone in need of assistance. The number is 800-799-7233. You can also text the word "SAFE" to 207-777 to talk to an advocate between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Q: What is Kathryn's message to other victims?

A: Kathryn wants other victims to know that they are not alone. There is help, and there are options to escape the cycle of abuse. She's committed to helping others find their way out, and to fighting for stronger protections for those suffering from domestic violence.