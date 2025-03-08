'I had to go inside and save everybody:' 10-year-old boy saves his family from a fire, then called 911

A Tulsa family is holding on tight to their children after their 10-year-old boy saved his 3-year-old brother, 3-year-old cousin, and grandmother from a fire, then called 911.

By: Chloe Abbott

A Tulsa family is holding on tight to their children after their 10-year-old boy saved his 3-year-old brother, 3-year-old cousin, and grandmother from a fire, then called 911.

When News On 6's Chloe Abbott went to speak with Montae Davis, he was wearing his new Superman shirt his grandpa bought him, because his family says Montae is their hero.

Fire starts at Grandma's

Montae Green was playing in the treehouse in his grandparents' backyard when he remembered he needed to charge his phone.

"I went inside to plug up my phone and I saw the smoke coming up from the kitchen and I realized there was a fire starting," said Green.

He started thinking about his 3-year-old brother Corbin, 3-year-old cousin Serenity, and his grandma who were all sleeping inside.

He started screaming for everyone to wake up and get outside, and despite the fire getting bigger, Montae jumped into action twice.

"I went inside, I grabbed my cousin, grabbed my brother, and went back in for my grandma," he said.

"I couldn't even see Corbin, I just registered, I knew where he was and I grabbed him and drug him to the door and just tossed him, and he was there to catch him," said Carolyn Woollum, his grandmother.

Montae then called 911.

"And told them I need the fire department here, that there's a fire going on and I need someone here now," said Green.

The 10-year-old says while he was panicking, he felt he had no choice other than to run into the burning home.

"I just figured I had to go inside and save everybody," he said. "I was worried the fire would get bigger and they would probably not wake up."

Grandma's reaction

"I was thinking he was amazing, I couldn't believe that he did that, that he got us all out and still stayed so cool about it," said Woollum.

Tulsa Fire Department's message to Tulsa

The Tulsa Fire Department wants to remind people, it is dangerous for anyone, especially a child, to go into a burning building, and the safest thing to do is call 911.

TFD also says it's important to have a working smoke alarm and have a fire escape plan for everyone in the house.

The cause of the fire

The family says the cause of the fire was electrical.

Readers who want to help the family get back on their feet can contribute to their Gofundme page.