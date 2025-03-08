Congressman Tom Cole says cuts to Norman's Radar Operations Center won’t happen

Oklahoma Congressman Tom Cole says planned cuts to the Radar Operations Center in Norman won't happen.

By: News 9, News On 6

DOGE posted last week that it planned to cancel a lease for space for the facility near the University of Oklahoma.

Cole chairs the House Appropriations Committee, where legislation is written that deals with government funding.

Cole's office released the following statement:

“After working closely with DOGE and the Administration, I am thrilled to announce that common sense has prevailed, as the National Weather Center in Norman, the Social Security Administration Office in Lawton, and the Indian Health Services Office in Oklahoma City will remain operational in Oklahoma. All three of these places provide vital and valuable services to Oklahomans and I am so proud to have advocated for them,” said Congressman Cole. “As the Representative for Oklahoma’s Fourth District, I will always fight for Oklahomans and my constituents!”