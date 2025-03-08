S.E. Hinton confirms The Outsiders musical will be made into a movie

The Outsiders author S.E. Hinton confirmed on X that there will be a movie created from The Outsiders musical.

Friday, March 7th 2025, 9:47 pm

By: Katie Alexander


The musical is based on the 1967 book and is set in Tulsa. It debuted on Broadway last spring to rave reviews.

Related: The Outsiders Musical: Tulsa's Own Story Takes The Broadway Spotlight

It'll come to the Tulsa Performing Arts Center this fall.

Hinton didn't say when the movie will come to theaters.
