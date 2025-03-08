S.E. Hinton confirms The Outsiders musical will be made into a movie

The Outsiders author S.E. Hinton confirmed on X that there will be a movie created from The Outsiders musical.

By: Katie Alexander

The musical is based on the 1967 book and is set in Tulsa. It debuted on Broadway last spring to rave reviews.

It'll come to the Tulsa Performing Arts Center this fall.

Hinton didn't say when the movie will come to theaters.