S.E. Hinton confirms The Outsiders musical will be made into a movie

Friday, March 7th 2025, 9:47 pm
The Outsiders author S.E. Hinton confirmed on X that there will be a movie created from The Outsiders musical.
The musical is based on the 1967 book and is set in Tulsa. It debuted on Broadway last spring to rave reviews.
It'll come to the Tulsa Performing Arts Center this fall.
Hinton didn't say when the movie will come to theaters.
