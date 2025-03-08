Heard's career night leads Cowgirls over Lady Raiders in Big 12 quarterfinals

OSU guard Stailee Heard had a game-high 34 points to defeat Texas Tech Friday night to help the Cowgirls advance to the Big 12 semifinals for the first time since 2008.

By: Ravin Ray

It was a night the Cowgirls couldn't get much done from the field, shooting just under 30%. That led to a dominant free throw game for Stailee Heard, who shot and made 17 out of her 20 free throws, a single-game tournament record for made free throws set back in 2002. She scored a career-high 34 points to take down Texas Tech, 62-59.

“Sometimes you have those games where shots won't fall, but you have to find other ways to score. Like she said, we're a fast-paced team, and we like to push in transition," Heard said. "I think putting pressure on the defense to not foul is just like, I love to do that because I know they can't keep up. And getting to the free-throw line, those are easy points. Whatever it takes to win.”

“Stailee did Stailee Heard things. She is hands down one of the best players in the conference and in the country. She proved that tonight," said Oklahoma State Head Coach Jacie Hoyt.

OSU survived and advanced to semifinal Saturday for the first time since 2008 with the win over Texas Tech and will face the two-seed Baylor for a spot in the title game.